Dr. Israr Abbasi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Israr Abbasi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bradford, PA. They graduated from Center Of Punjab / Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Olean General Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua.
Bradford Regional Medical Center116 Interstate Pkwy, Bradford, PA 16701 Directions (814) 368-4143MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Allegany Rehabilitation Associates Inc.4220 Bolivar Rd, Wellsville, NY 14895 Directions (585) 593-6300
Friend Health Pharmacy800 E 55th St, Chicago, IL 60615 Directions (773) 702-0660
Jamestown Psychiatric PC305 E Fairmount Ave Unit 7, Lakewood, NY 14750 Directions (716) 483-2603
Barrington Office10 Executive Ct Ste 5, South Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (224) 655-2487
- Brooks-TLC Hospital System
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Olean General Hospital
- UPMC Chautauqua
Dr. Abbasi is one of the best psychiatrists around. He is very patient and understanding. He actually listens to me and can make me think about things in a different way. Although I've been on a lot of different meds that have failed...hes not afraid to try different combinations and because of this I have been doing better. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Israr Abbasi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1518925437
- Loyola University Med Center
- Center Of Punjab / Rawalpindi Medical College
Dr. Abbasi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbasi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbasi has seen patients for Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbasi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbasi.
