Dr. Israel Washington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Israel Washington, MD
Overview
Dr. Israel Washington, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Washington works at
Locations
-
1
Israel Washington MD2911 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206 Directions (513) 731-4428
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Washington?
I have been a pt. of Dr. Washington for 32 years. When I first came to this country as a Student. He delivered all of my Children, and my daughter now goes to him. Dr. Washington is patient, and I believe he should start teaching bedside manners to some of the Physicians coming out of Med School. With him as a Coach, or a Mentor Physicians will not go wrong. I love you Dr. Washington, and thanks so much for your years of service to my family and I. God Bless you
About Dr. Israel Washington, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1114910916
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Washington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Washington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Washington works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.