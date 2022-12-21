Overview

Dr. Israel Orija, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.



Dr. Orija works at Israel Orija in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.