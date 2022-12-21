Dr. Israel Orija, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orija is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Israel Orija, MD
Overview
Dr. Israel Orija, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Dr. Orija works at
Locations
-
1
Israel Orija285 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 265-1044
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orija?
I have to say I can’t remember the last time I have had a Dr. Appointment like the one I experienced with Dr. Orija and and his staff. He was professional, knowledgeable, patient, and for the first time in years, I left feeling confident that he genuinely cared about the health and well being of his patients. He took his time and listened and was able to offer a plan for my medical issue. Dr. Orija’s staff were all pleasant and helpful. It was such a “AHA” moment for me. Thank you Dr. Orija
About Dr. Israel Orija, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- 1790780278
Education & Certifications
- GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orija has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orija accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orija has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orija works at
Dr. Orija has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orija on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orija speaks Yoruba.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Orija. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orija.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orija, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orija appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.