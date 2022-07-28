Overview

Dr. Israel Kochin, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Kochin works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.