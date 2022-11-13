Overview

Dr. Israel Jacobowitz, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Jacobowitz works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Ductus Arteriosus, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.