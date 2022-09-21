Overview

Dr. Israel Henriquez, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med|Nova Southeastern University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and Hendry Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Henriquez works at EH Cardiovascular Institute of Palm Beach in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.