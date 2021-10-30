Dr. Israel Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Israel Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Israel Garcia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
Msmg Cardiology J.c.310 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 400, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 547-3380
-
2
Kingsport Women's Group PC2205 Pavilion Dr Ste 105, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 578-8404
-
3
First Medical Group Inc.1505 W Elk Ave Ste 2, Elizabethton, TN 37643 Directions (423) 547-3380
-
4
Ballad Health Heart and Vascular Care Clinic - Erwin2030 Temple Hill Rd Ste A, Erwin, TN 37650 Directions (423) 735-4185
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
- Unicoi County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
pacemaker procedure 2019. Could not be more pleased with Dr Garcia's knowledge, skill and compassion. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Israel Garcia, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1598750481
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.