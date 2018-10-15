Dr. Israel Galtes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galtes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Israel Galtes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Israel Galtes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Faculdade Ciencias Medicas Dr Joao Antonio Garcia Coutinho and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital.
Locations
Homestead950 N Krome Ave Ste 202, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 674-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
When I met Dr. Galtes five years ago, one of the first things he told me is that his aim was to get me well! This was a first impression that I have shared with many people. It was a stark contrast to another "respected" cardiologist in town that wanted to put me on all sorts of meds!
About Dr. Israel Galtes, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457326746
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Medical Center and Miami Heart Institute
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Faculdade Ciencias Medicas Dr Joao Antonio Garcia Coutinho
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galtes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galtes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galtes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galtes has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galtes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galtes speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Galtes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galtes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galtes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galtes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.