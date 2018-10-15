Overview

Dr. Israel Galtes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Faculdade Ciencias Medicas Dr Joao Antonio Garcia Coutinho and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital.



Dr. Galtes works at Cardiovascular Wellness Center in Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.