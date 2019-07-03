Dr. Israel Eckman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Israel Eckman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Israel Eckman, MD is a Dermatologist in Levittown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED.
Long Island Dermatology - Dr. Israel Eckman2870 Hempstead Tpke Ste 203, Levittown, NY 11756 Directions (516) 272-4193
Jason Green MD165 N Village Ave Ste 115, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 272-4193
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very good Doctor. I am not an easy patient as I am extremely scared to go to any Dr. visit, but I needed to check my skin for a problem. Dr. Eckman and his nurse were very kind and I didn't feel that nervous with them. I would go back 100%.
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1184671612
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- New York University Medical Ctr
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Eckman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eckman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eckman has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eckman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eckman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eckman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.