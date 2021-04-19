Overview

Dr. Israel Cabrera Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Cabrera Jr works at Dr. Israel Cabrera in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.