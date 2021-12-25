Overview

Dr. Israel Cabanas, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stone Mountain, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Cabanas works at Emory at Stone Mountain Primary Care in Stone Mountain, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.