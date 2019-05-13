Dr. Israel Berkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Israel Berkowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Israel Berkowitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology - Midtown, 59th Street110 E 59th St Rm 8A, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 434-4454
-
2
St. John's Medical Group, Episcopal Health Services431 Beach 129th St, Belle Harbor, NY 11694 Directions (718) 318-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berkowitz?
I have been seeing Dr. B for just over three years. It takes a great deal to impress me w/regard to a physician's knowledge, skills, ability to integrate facts and observations, information from patients, to think critically, and to be aware of the limitation all medical practitioners face. (And basic, good old intelligence. As my mother would have said, he has a real yiddishe kopf. Essentially, my standards for doctors are unreasonably high. He more than meets them. He exceeds them. He is one of perhaps 5 doctors I have completely trusted over the past 40+ years. (If only he could get the gray out of my hair. But then, "every silver lining has a touch of gray.") And, as Jack Lemmon's neighbor in The Apartment (1960) would have said: "He's a real mensch."
About Dr. Israel Berkowitz, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
- 1124094594
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Brookdale Univ Hosp Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Brookdale Hopsital Med Center
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
Dr. Berkowitz has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berkowitz speaks Yiddish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.