Dr. Aviles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Israel Aviles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Israel Aviles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS.
Dr. Aviles works at
Locations
-
1
Triborough Gastroenterology9001a Roosevelt Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 396-2005
-
2
New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-2000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 3 5314 Roosevelt Ave Fl 3, Woodside, NY 11377 Directions (718) 396-2005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aviles?
Charismatic caring and excellent clinical judgement. i recommend him highly
About Dr. Israel Aviles, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801800263
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aviles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aviles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aviles works at
Dr. Aviles speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Aviles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aviles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aviles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aviles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.