Dr. Israel Alvarez, MD
Overview
Dr. Israel Alvarez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Locations
Alvis Pediatrics, PA18300 NW 62nd Ave Ste 230, Hialeah, FL 33015 Directions (305) 623-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great! Good and caring Loving Staff I felt like I know them for ever.
About Dr. Israel Alvarez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina
- Pedro Henriquez Urena Nat U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Dr. Alvarez speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
