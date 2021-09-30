Overview

Dr. Israel Alvarez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.



Dr. Alvarez works at Alvarez Pediatrics in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.