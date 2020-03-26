Overview

Dr. Israel Alvarado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Guayaquil, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital.



Dr. Alvarado works at Cima Medical Centers Llc in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.