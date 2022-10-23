Dr. Isolda Tsapok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsapok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isolda Tsapok, MD
Dr. Isolda Tsapok, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Richmond Medical Health Care PC2076 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 351-1221
Manual Intuitive Physical Therapy42 Richmond Ter, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 273-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Tsapok is amazing. She canceled all her appointments and closed the office for the day to deliver my daughter a day before my scheduled c-section (FYI, the hospital contacted her at 2am) and within the same hour she was at the hospital. She truly cares about every single patient and takes the time to answer any of your questions. I never feel like I am being rushed out of the room regardless of the amount of questions I have; unlike other doctors. Nadia (the front desk) is always nice and sweet and is always willing to assist when you need documents, scheduling or rescheduling…. And the office manager; Suzanna is an angel and is absolutely amazing. She always responds to my emails, calls…… the nurse is also very nice, and always smiling. I am now pregnant with my second child and I couldn’t be happier knowing that Dr Tsapok will be delivering my baby. I know I am in very good hands.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, French and Russian
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Tsapok has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsapok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsapok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsapok has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsapok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsapok speaks French and Russian.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsapok. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsapok.
