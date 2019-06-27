Overview

Dr. Ismat Chaudhery, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom.



Dr. Chaudhery works at Mountainview Pediatrics in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.