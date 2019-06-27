Dr. Ismat Chaudhery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ismat Chaudhery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ismat Chaudhery, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom.
Locations
Mountain View Medical Group2901 N Tenaya Way Ste 210, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 255-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chaudhrey is So Super AmaZing, all 4 of my kids have been with her since our move her, She has been our doctor for over 17 years ,she truly is AmaZing.
About Dr. Ismat Chaudhery, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SSM Cardinal Glennon Childrens Medical Center
- SSM Cardinal Glennon Childrens Medical Center
- Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhery accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhery speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.