Dr. Ismary De Castro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ismary De Castro, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from *Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. De Castro works at
Endocrinology Care4750 Waters Ave Ste 452, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-5909
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
An excellent doctor who is knowledgable, competent, and compassionate. The staff is excellent and is one step ahead of the insurance companies- a very pleasant atmosphere.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1962697730
- Strong Memorial Hospital-University Of Rochester
- Memorial Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- *Ross University School of Medicine
