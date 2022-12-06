See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Ismar Dizdarevic, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ismar Dizdarevic, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (88)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ismar Dizdarevic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Dizdarevic works at Ridgewood Orthopedic Group in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ridgewood Orthopedic Group
    85 S Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 445-2830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dizdarevic?

    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr. Dizdarevic was very informative about the injury. He took the time to explain the issue and the potential treatment.
    Doug Warner — Dec 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ismar Dizdarevic, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ismar Dizdarevic, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dizdarevic to family and friends

    Dr. Dizdarevic's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dizdarevic

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ismar Dizdarevic, MD.

    About Dr. Ismar Dizdarevic, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245525294
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ismar Dizdarevic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dizdarevic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dizdarevic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dizdarevic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dizdarevic works at Ridgewood Orthopedic Group in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dizdarevic’s profile.

    Dr. Dizdarevic has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dizdarevic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Dizdarevic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dizdarevic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dizdarevic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dizdarevic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ismar Dizdarevic, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.