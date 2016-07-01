Dr. Ismail Shalaby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalaby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ismail Shalaby, MD
Overview
Dr. Ismail Shalaby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Locations
Denis W. Macdonald M.d. P.A.2801 Hudson St Ste C, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 675-0050
Eye Care Associates of Maryland LLC1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 200, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 486-1010
University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus827 Linden Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 675-0050Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Northern Baltimore Surgery Center110 West Rd Ste 229, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 825-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic physician!
About Dr. Ismail Shalaby, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
