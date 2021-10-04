Dr. Ismail Dairywala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dairywala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ismail Dairywala, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ismail Dairywala, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Dow Medical College|Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Dairywala works at
Dr. Sharafali Diwan MD18220 State Highway 249 Ste 230, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 317-4305
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
He cares for his patients. Excellent doctor
- Interventional Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1346230976
- Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia|Drexel University College of Medicine
- Saginaw Cooperative Hospital Inc|Saginaw Cooperative Hospitals Inc
- Dow Medical College|Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiology

