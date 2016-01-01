Dr. Ismail Bokhari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bokhari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ismail Bokhari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ismail Bokhari, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Nishtar Med Coll and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bokhari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ismail Bokhari MD890 Airway Ave, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 757-1333
-
2
S Ismail Ah Bokhari MD PC1720 E Beverly Ave Ste B, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 757-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bokhari?
About Dr. Ismail Bokhari, MD
- Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1205050655
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Wayne State Univ
- Helen Fuld Hosp
- Nishtar Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bokhari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bokhari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bokhari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bokhari works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bokhari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bokhari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bokhari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bokhari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.