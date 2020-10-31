Dr. Ismael Mena, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ismael Mena, DO
Dr. Ismael Mena, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.
Los Alamitos Holistic Med Ctr3722 KATELLA AVE, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 795-5180
Dr Mena is the only doctor I truly trust. He has helped me and my family for at least 7 years now. I am so grateful to have found him. Other doctors, bound by insurance benefit limitations and limiting company protocols, only prescribed my child medication after medication for his entire childhood. Dr Mena tested and found the real problem that was causing my son to suffer daily for 20 years from horrible allergies, eczema, and asthma which made his childhood miserable. He no longer has to suffer! Thank you, Dr Mena! This is just one example, among many, of what a great doctor he is and how he gets to the root of the problem. He's my first choice whenever I or my family have a health concern and he's worth every penny.
- 1679793376
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Mena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mena. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mena.
