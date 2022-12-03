Dr. Ismaeel Hashemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ismaeel Hashemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ismaeel Hashemi, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from King Edward Medical College (SOM).
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Gastroenterology) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 4150, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Great he made a diagnosis. Prescribed a med.. Which has helped her with her issue..
About Dr. Ismaeel Hashemi, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- 1821288705
- University of Michigan - Mott Children's Hospital (GME)
- Penn State Health Milton S Hershey Medical Center (GME)
- King Edward Medical College (SOM)
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Dr. Hashemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hashemi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hashemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashemi has seen patients for Constipation, Esophagitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hashemi speaks Punjabi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.