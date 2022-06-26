Dr. Islam Saleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Islam Saleh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Islam Saleh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital and Centra Southside Community Hospital.
Dr. Saleh works at
Locations
Lynchburg2405 Atherholt Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 485-8500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
- Centra Southside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saleh takes time to explain diagnosis, procedures in detail, and sets forth options available for treatment. He carefully listens to what I have to say, and never seems to be in a rush.
About Dr. Islam Saleh, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1508203258
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleh works at
Dr. Saleh has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saleh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saleh speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.