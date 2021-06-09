Overview

Dr. Islam Abujubara, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Banner Payson Medical Center.



Dr. Abujubara works at IMS Neurology in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.