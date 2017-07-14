Overview

Dr. Iskander Enikeev, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Kazan State Medical University.



Dr. Enikeev works at New York Psychiatric Service PC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.