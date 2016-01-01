Overview

Dr. Isis Iskander, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Iskander works at Blue Shield Promise Healthplan in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Jacksonville, FL, Palmdale, CA and Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.