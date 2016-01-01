Dr. Isis Gayed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gayed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isis Gayed, MD
Overview
Dr. Isis Gayed, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Memorial Hermann Hospital6411 Fannin St Ste 1134, Houston, TX 77030 Directions
-
2
The University of Texas6431 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Isis Gayed, MD
- Nuclear Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1447328950
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
