Dr. Okwumabua accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Isioma Okwumabua, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Isioma Okwumabua, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lithonia, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Okwumabua works at
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia Inc.5440 Hillandale Dr, Lithonia, GA 30058
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia Inc.2525 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geriatric Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1942520192
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Okwumabua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okwumabua works at
Dr. Okwumabua has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okwumabua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okwumabua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okwumabua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.