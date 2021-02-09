Overview

Dr. Isioma Okobah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lithonia, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Okobah works at First Lithonia Medical Center Inc. in Lithonia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.