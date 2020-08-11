Overview

Dr. Isidro Cardella, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALMA-ATINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTION and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Cardella works at South Florida Obstetrics & Gynecology in Miami, FL with other offices in Doral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.