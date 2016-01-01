Dr. Ishtiaque Mohiuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohiuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ishtiaque Mohiuddin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ishtiaque Mohiuddin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clinton, UT. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clin Fnd|Wright State University
Dr. Mohiuddin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northern Utah Cardiovascular Associates - Clinton1407 N 2000 W Ste B, Clinton, UT 84015 Directions (435) 254-5995
-
2
Northern Utah Cardiovascular Associates425 E 5350 S Ste 400, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 254-5994Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham City Community Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohiuddin?
About Dr. Ishtiaque Mohiuddin, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Bengali, Hindi, Japanese and Urdu
- 1114969433
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fnd|Wright State University
- University of California, Los Angeles|West Los Angeles Vamc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohiuddin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohiuddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohiuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohiuddin works at
Dr. Mohiuddin has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohiuddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mohiuddin speaks Bengali, Hindi, Japanese and Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohiuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohiuddin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohiuddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohiuddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.