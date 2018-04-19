See All Pediatricians in Henderson, NV
Dr. Ishtiaq Chowdhry, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ishtiaq Chowdhry, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ishtiaq Chowdhry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll.

Dr. Chowdhry works at Southwest Medical Associates in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    2845 Siena Heights Dr Ste 2100, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 617-1227

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Chowdhry?

Apr 19, 2018
My 5mo old son hasn’t been in the hospital and to the doctors more times than i can count. No one wanted to diagnose him with asthma because he’s too young nor wanted to help him other than giving breathing treatments. First time I saw Dr. Chowdhry he knew immediately what was going on with my son. Did further testing on him which no one else would and personally called me back within a matter of minutes to go over my sons X-rays. He’s a blessing to my family for being the only doctor who cares.
Shayna in Henderson NV — Apr 19, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ishtiaq Chowdhry, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ishtiaq Chowdhry, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chowdhry to family and friends

Dr. Chowdhry's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Chowdhry

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ishtiaq Chowdhry, MD.

About Dr. Ishtiaq Chowdhry, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1467423822
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Long Island College Hospital
Fellowship
Internship
  • Harlem Hospital Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • King Edward Med Coll
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Allergy & Immunology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ishtiaq Chowdhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chowdhry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chowdhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chowdhry works at Southwest Medical Associates in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Chowdhry’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhry.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Ishtiaq Chowdhry, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.