Overview

Dr. Ishrat Kazmi, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Kazmi works at Total Pediatric Healthcare, II in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.