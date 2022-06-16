Dr. Ishrat Hakim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ishrat Hakim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ishrat Hakim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HENRY FORD COMMUNITY COLLEGE.
Dr. Hakim works at
Locations
Your Family Physician18700 N 64th Dr Ste 201, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 848-8890
Valley ENT - Estrella9250 W Thomas Rd Ste 350, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 848-8890
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 561-7222
Champaign Dental Group18699 N 67th Ave Ste 300, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 566-4718
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He called me at 5:00 to go in Stat.
About Dr. Ishrat Hakim, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD COMMUNITY COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
