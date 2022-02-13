Overview

Dr. Ishmael Jaiyesimi, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Jaiyesimi works at Cancer Care Associates in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.