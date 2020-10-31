Overview

Dr. Ishaq Ali, MD is a Neurology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They graduated from Khyber Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Ali works at Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders in McKinney, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Torticollis, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.