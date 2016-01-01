Dr. Ishaan Patel, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ishaan Patel, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ishaan Patel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saginaw, MI. They graduated from University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Office427 N MICHIGAN AVE, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 755-0991
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Ishaan Patel, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1609420850
Education & Certifications
- University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.