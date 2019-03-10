Overview

Dr. Ishaan Kalha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of London and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health Delano, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Kern Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Kalha works at Kern Gastroenterlgy Medical Grp in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Delano, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.