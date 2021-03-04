Overview

Dr. Isha Gupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.