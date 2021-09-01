Dr. Isha Marine Di Bartolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Di Bartolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isha Marine Di Bartolo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isha Marine Di Bartolo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camden, NJ.
Dr. Di Bartolo works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper Family and Community Medicine in Camden at the Kroc Center1865 Harrison Ave Ste 1300, Camden, NJ 08105 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Di Bartolo?
Buscando un médico primario en español logramos conectarnos la dra. Di Bartolo. Una gran profesional que me ayudo a sacarme toda duda, me explico de manera simple para que pudiera interpretar. Actuó de manera rápida y eficaz para que mi esposa sea operada. Una gran profesional la recomiendo 100% sin dudarlo. Gracias!
About Dr. Isha Marine Di Bartolo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1205298940
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Di Bartolo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Di Bartolo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Di Bartolo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Di Bartolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Di Bartolo works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Di Bartolo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Di Bartolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Di Bartolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Di Bartolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.