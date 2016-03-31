Dr. Isela Ibarra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibarra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isela Ibarra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Isela Ibarra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, El Paso Children's Hospital, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Ibarra works at
Sun City Kidz Clinic4687 N Mesa St Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 505-7683Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- El Paso Children's Hospital
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.Ibarra is an excellent doctor, she is very professional , values your concerns and time. I feel confident putting my daughter's healthcare, in her hands..
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265485932
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Ibarra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibarra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibarra speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibarra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibarra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.