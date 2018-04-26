See All Pediatricians in Richmond, VA
Pediatrics
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Isca Wilms, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Wilms works at Manchester Pediatric Associates PC in Richmond, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Manchester Pediatric Associates PC
    101 Cowardin Ave Ste 302, Richmond, VA 23224
    Swift Creek Pediatrics
    13700 St Francis Blvd Ste 501, Midlothian, VA 23114
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Johnston-Willis Hospital
  Chippenham Hospital
  Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Otitis Media
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration

Otitis Media
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bronchospasm
Burn Injuries
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Folliculitis
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hydrocele
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Ringworm
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Peach State Health Plan
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 26, 2018
    Dr. Wilma is professional, personable, knowledgeable and present. She has been awesome with my daughter and always empowers me with relevant knowledge to be a better parent.
    Midlothian — Apr 26, 2018
    About Dr. Isca Wilms, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1306052584
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College Of Virginia
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    • Pediatrics
