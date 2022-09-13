Dr. Isam Estwani, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isam Estwani, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isam Estwani, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Herndon, VA.
Dr. Estwani works at
Locations
New Horizons Dental Center1020 Elden St Ste 106, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 936-7256Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
No wait, efficient and friendly
About Dr. Isam Estwani, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estwani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estwani accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Estwani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Estwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estwani works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Estwani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estwani.
