Dr. Isam Daboul, MD
Dr. Isam Daboul, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Bay Park Hospital.
Great Lakes Gastroenterology Consultants LLC2702 Navarre Ave Ste 106, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 696-5555
Mercy St Charles Hospital2600 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 696-7200
Mercy St Anne Hospital Laboratory3404 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 407-2663
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Daboul is an amazing doctor. I have been having GI issues for a few years, and he listens. I am thankful to have a GI who understands what I am going through and wants to help me reach my health goals. He is the reason why I am doing so much better now! The only issue with the office is it can be hard to get an impromptu appointment since he see's a lot of patients, but I have so much respect for him, and I can say that I do trust him in regards to my health. Thank you for everything!
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
