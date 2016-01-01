Dr. Isakov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isak Isakov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isak Isakov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY. They completed their residency with North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Isakov works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St John's Episcopal Hospital327 Beach 19th St, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 Directions (718) 869-8855MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Wellness and Recovery Center - St. Johns Episcopal Hospital1908 Brookhaven Ave, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 Directions (718) 869-8400
-
3
Community Mental Health Center521 BEACH 20TH ST, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 Directions (718) 869-8822
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Isakov?
About Dr. Isak Isakov, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1770521775
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isakov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isakov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isakov works at
Dr. Isakov has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isakov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Isakov. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isakov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isakov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isakov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.