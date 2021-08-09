Overview

Dr. Isaias Paja, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bear Valley Community Hospital.



Dr. Paja works at North Orange County Regional Health Foundation in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.