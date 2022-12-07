Overview

Dr. Isaias Cupino, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lena, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Cupino works at Prevea Health in Lena, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.