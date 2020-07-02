See All Radiation Oncologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Isaiah Friedman, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Isaiah Friedman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Friedman works at FROS Radiation Oncology in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Bensonhurst Radiation Oncology
    1737 Bath Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 532-2888
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 02, 2020
    I found Dr. Friedman to be exceptionally clear, patient, and knowledgeable. He treated me about one year ago and I've been cancer free since then.
    — Jul 02, 2020
    About Dr. Isaiah Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407170319
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isaiah Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedman works at FROS Radiation Oncology in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Friedman’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

